After intense spells of rain in Punjab region, the situation in the state has become extremely concerning. In view of the ongoing flood situation in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has announced that all schools and colleges will remain closed until 7th September.

Education Minister Bains, while addressing the flood-like situation, said, "As directed by Hon'ble CM Punjab Sh. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all Government/Aided/Recognised & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed until 7th Sept 2025. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the local administration's guidelines."

News agency ANI reported that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has announced the allocation of funds from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) for strengthening flood protection embankments and for relief and rehabilitation.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha wrote on social media platform X, "Punjab is battling one of the worst floods in recent history. Homes destroyed, farmlands submerged, cattle lost, and 30 precious lives gone. From my MPLAD funds, I am allocating Rs 3.25 crore — Rs 2.75 crore for strengthening flood protection embankments so that our villages remain safe from floods in the future, and Rs 50 lakh for relief and rehabilitation. This is Punjab's money, for Punjab's people."

The AAP MP further said that he would also raise this issue in Parliament and appeal to the Centre for maximum support. "Waheguru Ji Mehar Karan," the post further read.

Due to continuous heavy rainfall, the water level in dams across the state has also risen significantly, making the situation even more critical. With repair work currently underway at the Habib Ke Bandh embankment, with assistance from the Indian Army and local residents, the situation around the locality remains alarming.

Speaking about the situation, Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma stated, "One round of evacuations from the main clusters in upstream and downstream areas at Hari Ke Barrage and Hussainiwala Barrage is complete. However, today we are forming teams and sending them into interior areas so that if someone needs to relocate due to a rise in water level, they can. Our relief centres are operational. As far as dams are concerned, we have visited the two main dams – Sultanwala and LMB. Work is ongoing there," with inputs from ANI.

