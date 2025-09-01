Punjab has been hit by devastating floods caused by heavy rains and overflowing rivers, affecting several districts across the state. Celebrities including Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, and Satinder Sartaaj have extended support through aid, rescue, and relief efforts

Several districts in Punjab have been witnessing rainfall since Sunday night. The city is witnessing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Amid the devastating incident, several actors including Ammy Virk, Sony Sood, Sanjay Dutt among others have come forward and extend support to the victims.

Several districts in Punjab have been witnessing rainfall since Sunday night. The city is witnessing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Amid the devastating incident, several actors including Ammy Virk, Sony Sood, Sanjay Dutt among others have come forward and extend support to the victims.

Celebs extend help amid Punjab floods

Popular Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj has taken his foundation to the frontline, working relentlessly in the Ferozpur and Fazilka districts. Sharing visuals from the ground on social media, the singer highlighted the severity of the situation and urged everyone to contribute to relief efforts.

🙏🏻ਅੱਜ ਜਨਮ-ਦਿਨ ‘ਤੇ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਇਹ ਸੇਵਾ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਨ ਕਰਨ ।

Today, 31st August ; on Birthday, may Waheguru Ji accept this humble service.🤲🏽



Ajnala, Amritsar : Punjab Flood Relief Efforts @sartaajfoundation



ਅਸੀਂ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਮਨਾ ਲੈਣੀ ਜੀ ਤੱਕਿਓ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਵਾਂਗੂੰ ;

ਤੇ ਉਸਦੀ ਗੋਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹਿ ਕੇ ਇਲਾਹੀ ਦਾਤ… pic.twitter.com/zd8HSwYdEU — Satinder Sartaaj (@SufiSartaaj) August 31, 2025

Actor Sanjay Dutt expressed his concern on X, calling the devastation “truly heartbreaking” and promising to assist “in every way possible.”

Global Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh is currently assessing the situation in the Majha region. His team is reportedly working on a strategy that goes beyond immediate relief, focusing on rehabilitation and long-term measures for those affected.

Actor-singer Gippy Grewal has sent truckloads of silage to ensure that cattle in flood-hit areas have access to food.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has stepped up once again to stand by the people in their time of need. From sending across essential supplies to arranging boats for rescue and evacuation, his commitment reflects both his compassion and his unbreakable bond with Punjab. Calling Punjab his soul, Sonu pledged that he will not back down, no matter how much effort it takes, until every affected family gets the help they need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Ammy Virk adopts 200 houses

Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk, along with his team, has announced a significant initiative to support victims of the recent floods in Punjab. The artist and his team are adopting 200 houses to provide support and stability to families who have lost everything in the devastation.

While singer Sunanda Sharma has shown that her heart beats just as strongly for humanity as it does for music. The beloved Punjabi artist recently reached out to families in Punjab, personally distributing relief kits to 250 households.