Irfan Ali Kathia, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, said the province is facing one of the most severe floods in its history, with all three rivers running dangerously high

This aerial view shows makeshift shelters built for flood-affected people in Chung, in Pakistan’s Punjab province, on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Monsoon fury continues in Pakistan’s Punjab province as heavy rainfall and flooding claimed lives of 33 people, affected 2200 villages, and forced the evacuation of more than 700,000 residents, ARY News reported.

Irfan Ali Kathia, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, said the province is facing one of the most severe floods in its history, with all three rivers running dangerously high. Water levels in the Sutlej River near Kasur are beginning to subside, offering some relief to nearby communities.

The PDMA reported that approximately 2 million people across Punjab have been affected. Relief teams are operating in the worst-hit districts, and thousands of livestock have also been shifted to secure locations.

Meanwhile in Sindh, over 1.6 million people across 1657 villages could be affected in the province due to floods.

