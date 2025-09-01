Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming Punjabi film Nikka Zaildar 4 has been postponed from September to October 2. The decision was taken in light of the severe flood situation in Punjab, which has affected several regions

Sonam Bajwa and Ammy Virk are one of the most loved onscreen pairs in the Punjabi film industry. The actor duo was all set to reunite for Nikka Zaildar 4, one of the most anticipated comic capers. The film which was supposed to release in September, has now faced d delay due to unforeseen circumstances. The makers have decided to postpone the release following the unforeseen severe flood situation in Punjab.

Sonam Bajwa and Ammy Virk’s Nikka Zaildar postponed

Punjab is witnessing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Many places have been affected by the floods. Bajwa shared the note on her Instagram handle on Sunday, announcing the new release date for the film.

It was previously scheduled to hit the big screen on 12. The note also mentioned the team of the film is planning to visit the affected areas to extend their support. The post read, "The entire team of Nikka Zaildar 4 has decided to postpone the release date of the film to 2nd October. Due to an unforeseen severe flood situation in several areas of Punjab. We believe that it is our duty to stand by the people of Punjab during these tough times. Therefore, Nikka Zaildar team has decided to visit the affected areas themselves very soon and provide trucks full of ration and other necessary items to the affected people at the earliest. We stand with Punjab."

The 36-year-old added the caption, "The release of 'Nikka Zaildar 4' is now scheduled for 2nd October 2025. In these challenging times, our team stands with Punjab and extends support to the affected families." Directed by Simerjit Singh, the film also features actors Nirmal Rishi and Parminder Gill.

Sonam Bajwa's upcoming movies

Besides this, Bajwa will also star alongside Tiger Shroff in the upcoming fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise. The film is slated to release on September 5 and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in the pivotal role. Apart from this, she also has romantic drama, Deewaniyat, alongside Harshvardhan Rane.