Punjab: Hoshiarpur ASI shoots self at police station, blames senior in suicide note

Updated on: 11 September,2022 11:01 AM IST  |  Hoshiarpur
Agencies |

Top

ASI Satish Kumar reported for duty at Hariana police station in the morning. He then reportedly went to the investigation room and shot himself in the head with his service revolver

A 52-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly shot himself dead in Hoshiarpur after accusing his senior of harassment and misbehaviour, officials said on Saturday.


ASI Satish Kumar reported for duty at Hariana police station in the morning. He then reportedly went to the investigation room and shot himself in the head with his service revolver.

However, before killing himself, Kumar recorded a video message and also wrote a suicide note in which he has accused Tanda police station house officer (SHO) of harassing and misbehaving with him. 

Post the incident, Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal ordered an inquiry. He also assured a fair investigation.

national news punjab india

