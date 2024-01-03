Breaking News
Updated on: 03 January,2024 05:31 PM IST  |  Ludhiana
Punjab: Massive blaze erupts after tanker overturns on Ludhiana flyover

A massive fire broke out in the Grand Trunk (GT) Road area after an oil tanker hit a divider and overturned on a flyover in the Khanna town of Ludhiana district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.


Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal told ANI that authorities received information at 12.30 pm that an oil tanker caught fire after hitting the divider on a flyover.


She said that five fire tenders along with the civil and police administration immediately reached the spot and doused the blaze.


"The situation is under control. Traffic has been diverted," SSP said.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries but no casualties were reported in the incident, informed the official further.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported.

punjab ludhiana india India news national news

