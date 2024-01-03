Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal told ANI that authorities received information at 12.30 pm that an oil tanker caught fire after hitting the divider on a flyover

Representational Image

Listen to this article Punjab: Massive blaze erupts after tanker overturns on Ludhiana flyover x 00:00

A massive fire broke out in the Grand Trunk (GT) Road area after an oil tanker hit a divider and overturned on a flyover in the Khanna town of Ludhiana district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal told ANI that authorities received information at 12.30 pm that an oil tanker caught fire after hitting the divider on a flyover.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that five fire tenders along with the civil and police administration immediately reached the spot and doused the blaze.

"The situation is under control. Traffic has been diverted," SSP said.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries but no casualties were reported in the incident, informed the official further.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.