Tiktok row: Girl, 14, murders sister

Updated on: 01 January,2024 05:29 AM IST  |  Punjab
A case has been filed against her based on a complaint her brother lodged at the Saddar police station

Tiktok row: Girl, 14, murders sister

A 14-year-old girl fatally shot her sister during a dispute over a TikTok video in Sarai Alamgir town, located in Punjab’s Gujrat district, as reported by ARY News. As per details, a quarrel erupted between the two sisters, Saba Afzal and Maria Afzal, while they were filming a video for the social media platform. Following the intense argument, Saba, 14, shot her sister. A case has been filed against her based on a complaint her brother lodged at the Saddar police station.


Two kids killed in Balochistan bomb blast


A remote-controlled bomb explosion targeted a police station in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, killing two children, the police said. The incident occurred in the Mach area of Bolan district of the province on Saturday. A senior police official said that the bomb was hidden under a vendor’s cart just behind the police station building on Jail Road, which has a small market as well. “The bomb was remotely detonated and two children aged 10 and 12 years who were passing by were killed,” he said. The official said that since most of the policemen were on patrolling duty there were no casualties. Four others injured in the blast were taken to the hospital.


