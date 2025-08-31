The DGP said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case so that the entire smuggling network is dismantled, he said

Punjab Police on Sunday apprehended a drug smuggler and recovered 3.50 kg heroin and Rs 2 lakh cash from his possession, officials said.

Punjab Police on Sunday apprehended a drug smuggler and recovered 3.50 kg heroin and Rs 2 lakh cash from his possession, officials said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the man is a habitual drug trafficker, with three cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against him in Punjab and New Delhi.

He has been identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar Enclave near Khambra in Jalandhar.

The DGP said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case so that the entire smuggling network is dismantled, he said.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Jalandhar Dhanpreet Kaur said police teams stopped Manjit Singh during a special checking.

Police teams recovered a huge consignment of heroin and drug money from his black colour kit, she said. The commissioner said preliminary investigations have revealed that he was to deliver the consignment to someone, when police teams apprehended him.

A probe is on to identify the source of the consignment and to identify the person, who was supposed to get the consignment, she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.