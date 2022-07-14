Punjab Police arrest 2 more in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

The two had been in custody of the Delhi Police, which had held them in a separate case. On Thursday, the Punjab Police visited Delhi and arrested them

Sidhu Moose Wala. File Pic

The Punjab Police on Thursday arrested two accused, Ankit Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary, in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The two had been in custody of the Delhi Police, which had held them in a separate case.

On Thursday, the Punjab Police visited Delhi and arrested them. They moved a plea before the concerned court which allowed them the custody of both the accused.

The Punjab Police have claimed that the accused were involved in the murder of Moose Wala and, hence their interrogation was required. The Punjab Police told the court that sufficient steps have been taken for the safety and security of both the accused.

Also Read: Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police files charge sheet

"Sufficient steps have been taken for the security and safety of accused Sachin Choudhary and Ankit Sersa during the transit remand and a team of 36 armed police personnel and total six vehicles have been arranged for their safe transit from Delhi to Punjab. Videography of transit remand from Delhi to Mansa (Punjab) of the accused shall be carried out for his safety," the Punjab Police said.

The Delhi court allowed one-day transit remand of both the accused. Now the Punjab Police will take them to Punjab where they will be produced before the concerned court.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever