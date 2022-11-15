×
Breaking News
Mumbai: 50 per cent of measles cases found among children aged 1-4
Mumbai: Two held for pelting stones on BEST bus in Dahisar
FDA seizes injections, 71 drugs being sold without licence by gym trainer
WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta's Public Policy head resign
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > News > India News > Article > Punjab Suitcase with body stuffed inside found at railway station in Jalandhar

Punjab: Suitcase with body stuffed inside found at railway station in Jalandhar

Updated on: 15 November,2022 05:45 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

The police said they received information about an abandoned red colour suitcase lying outside the Jalandhar Railway station at around 7 am

Punjab: Suitcase with body stuffed inside found at railway station in Jalandhar

Representative Image


The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a suitcase outside a railway station in Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday, said police.


The police said they received information about an abandoned red colour suitcase lying outside the Jalandhar Railway station at around 7 am.



Also Read: Punjab bans public display of weapons


The body has not been identified yet, they said.

While scanning the CCTV footage, the police found a man leaving the bag outside the station, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
punjab jalandhar national news india news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK