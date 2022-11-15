Punjab: Suitcase with body stuffed inside found at railway station in Jalandhar

The police said they received information about an abandoned red colour suitcase lying outside the Jalandhar Railway station at around 7 am

Representative Image

The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a suitcase outside a railway station in Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday, said police.

The police said they received information about an abandoned red colour suitcase lying outside the Jalandhar Railway station at around 7 am.

The body has not been identified yet, they said.

While scanning the CCTV footage, the police found a man leaving the bag outside the station, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

