Punjab: Suitcase with body stuffed inside found at railway station in Jalandhar

The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a suitcase outside a railway station in Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday, said police.
The police said they received information about an abandoned red colour suitcase lying outside the Jalandhar Railway station at around 7 am.
The body has not been identified yet, they said.
While scanning the CCTV footage, the police found a man leaving the bag outside the station, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.
