Home > News > India News > Article > Push for full disengagement
Updated on: 29 March,2024 06:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The key meeting was held in Beijing on March 27, it said in a statement

Representation Pic

The 29th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs has been held and the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on how to achieve “complete disengagement” and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC, the MEA said on Thursday.


The key meeting was held in Beijing on March 27, it said in a statement. “The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on how to achieve complete disengagement and resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.


Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the MEA led the Indian delegation. The Chinese delegation was led by Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement said.


national news new delhi india china
