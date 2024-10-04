Breaking News
Updated on: 05 October,2024 08:39 AM IST  |  Rae Bareli
Agencies |

Top

Amethi MP Kishori Lal, who came to Rae Bareli at Gandhi’s behest, arranged the phone call, which lasted about three minutes according to visuals

Four members of a Rae Bareli Dalit family were shot dead on Thursday

Rahul Gandhi consoles man after Dalit family massacre
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke on the phone to the man whose son, daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters were shot dead by an unknown assailant in nearby Amethi.


Ram Gopal, aged about 60, arrived in Sudamapuri village in the Unchahar area of Rae Bareli with the bodies of his family members, who were killed in their rented home Thursday evening.


Amethi MP Kishori Lal, who came to Rae Bareli at Gandhi’s behest, arranged the phone call, which lasted about three minutes according to visuals.


Sunil Kumar, 35, a government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and the couple’s two daughters, Drishti and Suni, were shot dead in the Ahorwa Bhawani area of Amethi. The brazen wipeout of the Dalit family has drawn widespread denunciation of the state government.

“The way my son has gone, they (killers) should go the same way,” Ram Gopal said.

Fri
Day Gandhi spoke to the man

