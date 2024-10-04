Breaking News
'Disease of unemployment' spread by BJP has put future of youth in danger in Haryana: Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 04 October,2024 02:17 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Along with the video, Rahul Gandhi said in his post on X, "The disease of unemployment spread by BJP has put the roots of Haryana, the future of the youth and the security of the state in deep danger"

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the "disease of unemployment" spread by the BJP has put the security of Haryana and the future of the youth in "deep danger", and asserted that a Congress government will ensure that employment returns and every family is prosperous in the state.


Rahul Gandhi shared on X a video of his interaction with a group of women during his recent Vijay Sankalp Yatra.


Along with the video, Rahul Gandhi said in his post on X, "The disease of unemployment spread by BJP has put the roots of Haryana, the future of the youth and the security of the state in deep danger."


"Some sisters of Haryana gave shelter during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, fed homemade rotis with great love and also explained the complex problems of the state," Rahul Gandhi said.

Today, Haryana has the highest unemployment in India, he said.

"The reason for this is - BJP has broken the backbone of every system that provides employment to the youth of the state in a decade," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

The BJP has broken the back of small businesses with flawed GST and demonetisation, Rahul Gandhi said.

It has broken the spirits of youth preparing for the army with Agniveer, he said.

The BJP has broken the courage of those doing agricultural business with black laws and broke the dreams of sportspersons by snatching their support, Gandhi further alleged.

It has broken families by stopping government recruitment with 'Parivar Pehchan Patra', he said.

"The result of this: Youth talent getting wasted in the grip of drugs. Disappointed youth taking the path of crime. Families getting destroyed by the journey of dangers like Dunki," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress government coming to power in the state will recruit 2 lakh permanent jobs and make Haryana drug-free, he said.

"I have promised the sisters of Haryana that I will stop this devastation, I will protect their children - employment will return, and every family will be prosperous," Rahul Gandhi asserted.

'Congress storm' on its way in Haryana: Rahul Gandhi

Asserting that a "Congress storm" is on its way in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party would form the government which will be one for the poor and farmers, and a 'mohabbat ki dukan' will be opened in every corner of the state.

Gandhi was addressing a public meeting in Nuh that had witnessed violence last year after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

The fight is between 'mohabbat' (love) and 'nafrat' (hatred). The Congress spreads love while the BJP spreads "hatred", Gandhi said on the last day of campaigning.

(With inputs from PTI)

