Rahul Gandhi files Lok Sabha nomination from Wayanad

Updated on: 04 April,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Wayanad
Agencies |

Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul landed at around 10.45 am on a helicopter from Kannur

Rahul Gandhi files Lok Sabha nomination from Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad. Pic/PTI

Thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, turned up on Wednesday at Kalpetta here to welcome the incumbent MP Rahul Gandhi who arrived here to file his nomination papers for the coming Lok Sabha elections.


Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul landed at around 10.45 am on a helicopter from Kannur. They were greeted by hundreds of party workers and supporters at the helipad at Muppainad, a village here.


From there he travelled by road to the new bus stand at Kalpetta, the starting point of his roadshow which began at 11.30 am. While hundreds of UDF workers lined up for the roadshow, several people across all age groups carried party flags and placards with the Congress MP’s photograph and balloons in the party colours and gathered on the roadsides to welcome him. 


Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rahul gandhi national news india India news
