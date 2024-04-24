Rahul Gandhi arrived in Latur and flew to Solapur for a campaign rally in support of party candidate Praniti Shinde.

Rahul Gandhi/ Screengrab

Listen to this article Rahul Gandhi makes unscheduled halt in Latur x 00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made an unscheduled halt in Latur city of central Maharashtra as there is no night-landing facility at the local airport, party sources said.

Earlier, Gandhi arrived at the Latur airport around 3 pm from Amravati and flew to Solapur in a helicopter for a campaign rally in support of party candidate Praniti Shinde.

ADVERTISEMENT

He returned to Latur around 6 pm but could not fly back to Delhi as per his schedule as planes can not land at the local airport at night, sources said.

Gandhi then proceeded to the Grand Hotel in the city for an overnight stay. He would be returning to Delhi in the morning.

He met Congress MLA and former state minister Amit Deshmukh and discussed the political situation in Maharashtra with him, sources said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!