Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluding his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, claimed his party will soon reveal a “hydrogen bomb” of information on alleged vote chori, asserting that PM Modi will not be able to show his face afterward. Gandhi accused the BJP of undermining democracy and warned youth about the theft of rights and employment.

“We will not let them (BJP) murder the Constitution and that is why we took out a yatra. We got a tremendous response,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. “Have you heard of anything bigger than an atom bomb, it is a hydrogen bomb. BJP people, be ready, a hydrogen bomb is coming. People are soon going to find out the reality of vote chori,” Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will soon come out with a “hydrogen bomb” of revelations on “vote chori” and after that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country. Speaking at the concluding event of his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ here, Gandhi said Bihar is a revolutionary state and it had given a message to the country.

“In the coming time, I am guaranteeing you that after the hydrogen bomb (comes), Narendra Modi ji will not be able to show his face to the country,” the former Congress chief said. “I want to tell the youth of Bihar, vote chori means ‘chori of rights, chori of democracy, chori of employment’. They will take away your ration card and other rights,” Gandhi alleged. Gandhi had last month accused the Election Commission (EC) and the BJP of working hand-in-hand to “steal votes”.

SIR claims can be filed beyond deadline: EC

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday said claims, objections and corrections in the draft electoral roll prepared in Bihar special intensive revision (SIR) exercise can be filed beyond September 1, which was the initial deadline for the submission. The poll panel further said 99.5 per cent of the 2.74 crore electors in the draft electoral roll had filed the eligibility documents The poll panel said it will be issuing notices within seven days to those electors whose documents were incomplete.

