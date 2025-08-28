Ahead of the Bihar elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and Election Commission of “vote chori” during his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Sitamarhi. He alleged that votes were being stolen from the poor to suppress their voice and vowed to provide proof of rigging in past elections.

With just a few days left before the Bihar elections, Rahul Gandhi slammed the opposition over "vote chori". The senior congress leader also alleged the ongoing irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday "cautioned" the BJP and Election Commission of India. He said that the people of Bihar are smart and cautious and "will not let them steal even a single vote in the state."

As reported by news agency ANI, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a gathering in Sithamarhi during his Voter Adhikar Yatra, accused the BJP of "stealing votes" from the poor to "suppress" their voice. Extending his support, Rahul Gandhi exhorted that India's alliance will "never" let them suppress the voices of the poor and underprivileged.

The senior Congress leader further stated that, "We know that they are trying to steal the elections in Bihar. That is why we have started the Voter Adhikar Yatra here so that these people and the Election Commissioner can know that the people of Bihar are smart and cautious and will not let the BJP and the Election Commission steal even a single vote in Bihar. "Ambedkar ji gave this Constitution to the country; this is not just an ordinary book, it's a book of ideology and reflection," as per news agency ANI.

While pointing out the “vote chori” by the BJP, Rahul highlighted, "I want to remind my Dalit brothers that, before independence, they were considered untouchables, but this Constitution gave them rights. The Constitution gave you all the rights. BJP people want to snatch your rights... They are stealing votes from the poor because they want to suppress your voice, and I want to tell you from this stage, they will never be able to suppress your voice. We stand with you..." as cited by news agency ANI.

Amid the rally in Bihar, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also raised the slogan of "Vote Chor Gaddi Chor".

Putting serious allegations on the ruling party, Rahul Gandhi said that, "You have put all your strength into this journey. Small children are coming; they are saying in my ear that Narendra Modi steals votes. 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor...'"

The Lok Sabha LoP, while addressing the people of Bihar, also announced that his party will provide proof of 'vote rigging' of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Haryana assembly elections.

Rahul added, "In Karnataka, we have shown by giving proof that the BJP has stolen votes. Before that, I never said that the BJP and the Election Commission are stealing votes. So far, I have provided proof only for Karnataka. In the near future, I will provide proof of the Lok Sabha elections and the Haryana elections. We will prove that BJP and RSS win elections by stealing votes..." as per ANI.



