Rahul Gandhi to address "Yuva Kranti Samavesha" in Belagavi today

Updated on: 20 March,2023 10:40 AM IST  |  Belagavi
This will be the former AICC President's first visit to poll-bound Karnataka, months after the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by him, marched its way through parts of the State

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be addressing "Yuva Kranti Samavesha", a youth convention, organised by the party's state unit here on Monday. This will be the former AICC President's first visit to poll-bound Karnataka, months after the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by him, marched its way through parts of the State.


AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, the party's state unit chief D K Shivakumar, Legislature Party leader and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah among several leaders will be taking part in the mega rally organised at the CPED ground here, this afternoon. According to party sources, the Member of Parliament from Wayanad, is likely to announce the Karnataka Congress' fourth poll 'guarantee', which is likely to be focused on the youth, ahead of the Assembly polls, by May.



The Congress has already announced three poll 'guarantees' 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya). The Congress, which is aiming to come to power with an absolute majority, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats in the Assembly polls.

