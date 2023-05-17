Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’
Mumbai: BMC spent crores over 10 yrs, yet public plaints haven’t dropped
Drugs-on-cruise case: 'Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame, and forced me to hire his lawyer'
Mumbai back to normal after Covid spike
Maharashtra ATS wants polygraph test for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Rahul to visit US in first week of June address NRIs in New York

Rahul to visit US in first week of June, address NRIs in New York

Updated on: 17 May,2023 09:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Gandhi is also likely to visit Washington DC and Los Angeles during his over-a-week-long stay in the US, they said on Tuesday

Rahul to visit US in first week of June, address NRIs in New York

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Listen to this article
Rahul to visit US in first week of June, address NRIs in New York
x
00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the US in the first week of June and address NRIs on June 4 in New York, sources in the Indian Overseas Congress have said. Gandhi is also likely to visit Washington DC and Los Angeles during his over-a-week-long stay in the US, they said on Tuesday.


The sources said that during his visit he would address Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in New York on June 4 but the venue has not been finalised and would be fixed this week. During his US visit, he may interact with university students as well.



Also Read: Rahul Gandhi is not MP any more he can appear in defamation case in Thane: Complainant tells court


In March this year, Rahul Gandhi had visited the UK during which his remarks alleging that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions, had created a row back home.

His remarks had triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

congress rahul gandhi los angeles world news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK