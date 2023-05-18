Lightning strikes in Rajasthan claim two lives

In Dholpur district, two young individuals lost their lives and three others were injured in two separate incidents of lightning strikes on Wednesday evening

The weather department has reported light to moderate rain accompanied by dust storms in parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours.

In Dholpur district, two young individuals lost their lives and three others were injured in two separate incidents of lightning strikes on Wednesday evening. Police stated that two huts and the goods and straw stored inside them were also completely burnt.

One of the victims, Ankush Sharma (20), was sitting in a hut near his house with his brothers in Sadpur village of Dholpur when the lightning struck, resulting in his unfortunate demise. His brothers Rahul, Rohit, and Mohit, who were present with him, also sustained injuries, but their condition is not critical.

In another tragic incident, Gajendra (24) lost his life due to lightning in Foospura village of Dholpur. Police reported that Gajendra had sought shelter in a nearby straw shed while it was raining heavily. However, the straw caught fire due to a lightning strike, leading to his fatal burns.

Meanwhile, most parts of the state experienced a slight increase in maximum temperatures on Wednesday.

According to data from the meteorological department (MeT), significant rainfall was recorded in various regions over the last 24 hours. Bhopal Sagar in Chittorgarh witnessed 320 mm of rain, while Bassi received 250 mm, Kapasan received 170 mm, Bhilwara Tehsil recorded 100 mm, and Bhilwara received 96 mm. Additionally, Kunwaria in Rajsamand, Khanpur in Jhalawar, Bhainsrorgarh in Chittorgarh, and Nagaur tehsil each received 70 mm of rainfall. Other regions such as Khatauli in Kota received 40 mm, Kotdi in Bhilwara received 20 mm, and Bhadesar in Chittorgarh received 10 mm of rain.

In Karauli, 31.5 mm of rain was recorded, while Dholpur received 3.5 mm, and Pilani in Jhunjhunu recorded 1.4 mm of rainfall.

According to the MeT department, Sriganganagar recorded the highest temperature in the state on Wednesday, reaching 43.2 degrees Celsius. Tonk, Churu, and Kota each recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, Dholpur recorded 42.3 degrees Celsius, Sangaria in Hanumangarh district recorded 42.2 degrees Celsius, and Sawai Madhopur recorded 42 degrees Celsius. Other major areas witnessed temperatures ranging from 41.8 degrees Celsius to 38.3 degrees Celsius.

A spokesperson told PTI that thunderstorms and rain are expected to continue in some parts of the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Thursday. However, from May 19 to 21, most areas are likely to remain dry with an anticipated rise in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, PTI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)