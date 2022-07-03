Rains cover country six days ahead: IMD

Thus, it has covered the entire country on Saturday, against the normal date of July 8,” IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Saturday, six days ahead of its scheduled date, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Thus, it has covered the entire country on Saturday, against the normal date of July 8,” IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said.

The IMD data shows that in the last 20 years, the Southwest monsoon had covered the whole country exactly on July 8 only once, in 2011. The earliest it had covered the whole country was in 2013 on June 16 while the most delayed was in 2006 when it covered the whole country on July 24.

