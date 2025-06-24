According to Meghalaya Police, Tomar is accused of disposing of the pistol and a bag full of money linked to the case, as well as destroying evidence. He will be transported to Meghalaya via Indore, Delhi, and Guwahati

Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam is one of the prime accused in the case. File pic

Lokendra Singh Tomar, the eighth accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, was produced before a court in Gwalior on Tuesday and granted a three-day transit remand, reported news agency ANI.

According to Meghalaya Police, Tomar is accused of disposing of the pistol and a bag full of money linked to the case, as well as destroying evidence.

He will be transported to Meghalaya via Indore, Delhi, and Guwahati, reported ANI.

Police Station In-Charge Rashid Khan stated, “Lokendra Kumar was presented in Court. A three-day transit remand has been approved. After his medical test here, he will be taken to Indore, from where he will be flown to Delhi, then to Guwahati, after which he will be taken to Shillong by road.”

According to Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Prashant Sharma, during the interrogation of the other accused in the case, it was found that Lokendra Tomar was also involved in tampering with evidence and misleading the investigation, based on which the police are continuing their inquiries. “The accused will be taken to Indore by road, after which he will be flown to Delhi,” said Sharma.

Tomar was taken into custody by the Gwalior Crime Branch on Monday, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, a team from Shillong Police, which is probing the Raja Raghuvanshi case, seized a CCTV DVR from the Indore residence of Shilom James late on Monday evening. James, a property dealer who had reportedly rented a flat to Raghuvanshi’s wife Sonam, was arrested on June 21. Sonam is one of the prime accused in the case.

Meanwhile, Govind Raghuvanshi, Sonam’s brother, has called for strict punishment against his sister. Speaking to ANI, he said, “The police are doing their work. “She (Sonam) has confessed to her crime, so now punishment should be given. We have demanded that strict action be taken... According to me, the police have investigated the case. The police have taken our statements. If the police call us to Shillong, we will go.”

On June 21, the District and Sessions Court in Shillong remanded Sonam and co-accused Raj Kushwaha to 13 days’ judicial custody in connection with the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

“The court has remanded both the accused for 13 days of judicial custody. The police did not ask for custody. The Investigating Officer pleaded for judicial custody. The court granted 13-day judicial custody,” said Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda, speaking on the developments.

Until now, eight people have been arrested in the case.

Newlyweds Raghuvanshi and Sonam had travelled to Meghalaya on their honeymoon in May. They were reported missing by their family a few days later. On June 2, Raghuvanshi’s body was discovered in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji). Sonam was later found near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

Apart from Tomar and Sonam, the others arrested include Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

(With ANI inputs)