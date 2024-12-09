The incident occurred on Sunday when a family member mistakenly added pesticide to the tea, thinking it was tea leaves

Three members of a family died from food poisoning after drinking tea containing pesticide in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, police said on Monday.

According to Ramswaroop Meena, SHO of Ambapura police station, the incident occurred on Sunday when a family member mistakenly added pesticide to the tea, thinking it was tea leaves.

The family members and one of their neighbours, who also drank the tea, began vomiting and were rushed to the district hospital. They were later referred to the MB Government Hospital in Udaipur, Meena said.

The incident resulted in the deaths of Dariya (53), her daughter-in-law Chanda (33), and Chanda's 14-year-old son Akshay.

Meanwhile, Dariya's father-in-law, Chanda's husband and their neighbour are currently admitted to the ICU, Meena added.

