Three of a family die after drinking tea containing pesticide in Rajasthan's Banswara

Three of a family die after drinking tea containing pesticide in Rajasthan's Banswara

Updated on: 09 December,2024 03:39 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

The incident occurred on Sunday when a family member mistakenly added pesticide to the tea, thinking it was tea leaves

Representational Pic/File

Three members of a family died from food poisoning after drinking tea containing pesticide in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, police said on Monday.


According to Ramswaroop Meena, SHO of Ambapura police station, the incident occurred on Sunday when a family member mistakenly added pesticide to the tea, thinking it was tea leaves.


The family members and one of their neighbours, who also drank the tea, began vomiting and were rushed to the district hospital. They were later referred to the MB Government Hospital in Udaipur, Meena said.


The incident resulted in the deaths of Dariya (53), her daughter-in-law Chanda (33), and Chanda's 14-year-old son Akshay.

Meanwhile, Dariya's father-in-law, Chanda's husband and their neighbour are currently admitted to the ICU, Meena added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

