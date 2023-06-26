Breaking News
Rajasthan 4 dead in lightning incidents as state receives first Monsoon rains

Rajasthan: 4 dead in lightning incidents as state receives first Monsoon rains

Updated on: 26 June,2023 03:40 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI

The deaths were reported from Pali, Baran and Chittorgarh districts in Rajasthan, the officials said

Representational Pic. iStock

Four people were killed and as many others injured in incidents of lightning strikes in Rajasthan as first Monsson rains were received in some parts of the state, officials said Monday.


The deaths were reported from Pali, Baran and Chittorgarh districts, they said.


Monsoon entered parts of the state on Sunday, bringing light to moderate rains and heavy rains in some districts of Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Jaipur divisions.


A Meteorological Department spokesman said till Monday morning, 10 cm rainfall were recorded in Kathumar of Alwar and Khamnaur of Rajsamand districts.

Surajgarh of Jhunjhunu recorded 8 cm rainfall, while 7 cm precipitation was recorded in Bhainsrodgarh of Chittorgarh, Ajitgarh of Sikar, and Kota district's Kota and
Ramganj Mandi, the spokesperson said.

Alwar's Kotkasim received 6 cm rainfall and Dausa's Baswar 6 cm, while many other places recorded rainfall ranging from 1-5 cm.

Incidents of lightning strike were also reported in which four people were killed.

Dinesh (21) died after being struck by lightning in Pali district on Sunday evening, police said.

In Baran's Patpadi, two cousins -- Hariram (46) and Kamal (32) -- were killed in lightning strikes, while a 10-year-old girl was fatally struck in Chittorgarh, police said.

In Badoli Ghata Gram Panchayat of Nimbaheda sub-division, three brothers and their nephew were injured while lightning struck a tree they were sitting under while it was raining.

All the four have been admitted to the district hospital in Nimbaheda, police said.

Radheshyam Sharma, in-charge of the Meteorological Center, Jaipur said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in several districts including Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur in the coming days.

The department has also issued an orange alert (be aware) for some districts including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Tonk.

indian meteorological department Weather rajasthan India news national news

