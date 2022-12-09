Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan 4 killed over 60 wedding guests injured in gas cylinder explosion in Jodhpur

Rajasthan: 4 killed, over 60 wedding guests injured in gas cylinder explosion in Jodhpur

Updated on: 09 December,2022 08:53 AM IST  |  Jodhpur
ANI |

Top

A fire brigade team with water tankers was called after the police arrived on the scene

Rajasthan: 4 killed, over 60 wedding guests injured in gas cylinder explosion in Jodhpur

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Four persons were killed and 60 wedding guests, including women and children, sustained injuries in a gas cylinder explosion that took place in the Bhungra village of Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Thursday.


A fire brigade team with water tankers was called after the police arrived on the scene.



The injured were shifted to the local hospital for treatment, an official said on Thursday.According to District Collector Himanshu Gupta, the incident took place before a groom's procession was about to start from Bhungra on Thursday.


Also Read: Conserving history is everyone’s responsibility 

"Around 60 people were injured after a house caught fire during a wedding in Bhungra village It's a very serious accident. 42 people out of the 60 injured were referred to MGH hospital. Treatment is going on," Gupta said.

"Four people died in the fire at a house that was caused when a gas cylinder exploded in Bhungra village of Jodhpur," he added.

Further information on the matter is awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Have you converted your home furniture to suit the hybrid working culture?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news rajasthan jodhpur

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK