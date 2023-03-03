Rajasthan: Clerk dies after setting himself on fire in govt school

The clerk, Ramsukh Meghwal, immolated himself in the school in Pilwa area on Thursday

Representational Pic

A 55-year-old clerk died after setting himself on fire in a government school in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Friday claiming he took the step over alleged harassment by the principal and other staff members.

The clerk, Ramsukh Meghwal, immolated himself in the school in Pilwa area on Thursday. He succumbed to the burns on Friday, they said.

Pilwa Station House Officer (SHO) Surajmal Chaudhary said the clerk, who suffered 80 per cent burns, was admitted to JLN Hospital in Ajmer on Thursday.

He said Meghwal had set himself ablaze by pouring petrol over himself on the school's premises. The clerk had accused the school's principal, Seema Chandel, and other staff members of harassing him.

Also Read: Delhi govt to introduce 6 compulsory skill subjects in all govt schools

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Makrana) Raviraj Singh said that after the post-mortem the body was handed over to the relatives for the last rites.

He said a case has been registered against the principal and others for allegedly harassing the clerk.

The DSP said the Education Department has suspended Principal Seema Chandel and another teacher.

He said the relatives agreed to take the body after assurance of fair investigation in the matter, government job to the dependent and sending the proposal to the state government for proper action on the demands for compensation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever