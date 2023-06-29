On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taken to hospital after he hurt his feet

File Photo

Listen to this article Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot taken to hospital after injuring his feet x 00:00

On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taken to hospital after he hurt his feet.

According to the doctor, CM Gehlot fractured a left toe.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He also suffered an injury in a right toe," according to Dr Achal Sharma, superintendent of the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital.

"After treatment, Gehlot returned home," his office said.

CM Gehlot was recommended a week's rest.

According to PTI, it was not immediately clear how he got the injuries.

(with inputs from PTI)