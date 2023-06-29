Breaking News
Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot taken to hospital after injuring his feet

Updated on: 29 June,2023 09:00 PM IST  |  Jaipur
mid-day online correspondent |

On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taken to hospital after he hurt his feet

On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taken to hospital after he hurt his feet.


According to the doctor, CM Gehlot fractured a left toe.


"He also suffered an injury in a right toe," according to Dr Achal Sharma, superintendent of the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital.


"After treatment, Gehlot returned home," his office said.

CM Gehlot was recommended a week's rest.

According to PTI, it was not immediately clear how he got the injuries.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

