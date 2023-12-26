Rajasthan cop held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Sikar

A Rajasthan cop was held on Tuesday by the anti-corruption bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Sikar

A Rajasthan cop was held on Tuesday by the anti-corruption bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Sikar, reported the PTI.

The suspect, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Intyaz Khan, posted at Fatehpur Sadar police station, had demanded the bribe from a complainant while threatening to arrest him in a case registered against him, anti-corruption bureau ADG Hemant Priyadarshy said, according to the news agency.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red handed while taking the bribe amount of Rs 50,000. He was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Priyadarshy said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident earlier this month, a private agent of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe from an individual who had sought permission to modify a vehicle, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The suspect was identified as Kamlesh Singh, from the RTO office at Panvel has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said Madhavi Rajekumbhar, deputy superintendent of police-ACB, Thane, in an official release, as per the PTI.

Singh allegedly demanded Rs 18,000 from the complainant, who wanted RTO permission to get a vehicle modified. The complainant approached the ACB about the bribe demand by Singh, the release said.

The agent brought down the amount to Rs 16,000 after negotiations with the complainant, the release said, according to the PTI.

After verifying the complaint and upon confirmation of the bribe demand, the ACB on Friday registered a case against Singh, it said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

Last month, an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for reportedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an individual, stated a report in PTI.

An ACB sleuth had told the PTI on November 21 that the official asked for a bribe when an individual approached them to have their name included in the tax receipt for a property situated in the Panvel area through online channels.

The 36-year-old ward officer allegedly demanded a sum of Rs 5,000 to facilitate this process, stated Thane ACB inspector Santosh Patil in an official release, according to the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)

