A woman was killed and her friend severely injured when a man hit them with his SUV after a row in front of a restaurant in a posh Jaipur area early Tuesday morning

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article Woman dead, her friend injured after a man in SUV knocks them down following altercation in restaurant x 00:00

A woman was killed and her friend severely injured when a man hit them with his SUV after a row in front of a restaurant in a posh Jaipur area early Tuesday morning, newswire PTI reported quoting police.

According to police, the report said that Uma Suthar and Rajkumar had on Monday night gone to a restaurant-bar on the SL Marg. Rajkumar is a partner in the hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

After inspecting some construction work on the rooftop, Rajkumar and Uma returned to the restaurant to have dinner around 11 pm, police said.

"The accused Mangesh was also having drinks with her girlfriend there. After some time, they started passing comments. When Rajkumar objected, Mangesh said he already knew him.

"After this, the four sat together and normal talks started. However, Mangesh tried to touch Uma," said a police officer citing the allegations made in the FIR lodged on Rajkumar's complaint.

Uma and Rajkumar left the restaurant at around 5 am and Uma booked a cab.

Meanwhile, Mangesh and his girlfriend also came there and started a row with them. As the fight escalated, Mangesh left but soon returned in his SUV and drove over Rajkumar and Uma, who were waiting for the cab, police said.

The restaurant staff rushed them both to a nearby hospital where Uma succumbed to injuries, while Rajkumar is still under treatment, police said.

Police have booked Mangesh and are examining CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Also read: Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult

In another incident, three men allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint and raped her in a hotel in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the victim had gone out to purchase some medicines when the accused kidnapped her in a car and forced her to drink liquor. They took her to a hotel where they raped her, police said.

A case has been registered against three named accused and searches are being conducted to nab them, PTI reported.

The victim's mother has lodged a report with the police that the minor was kidnapped on the night of December 23. The accused took her away in a car at gun point and raped her, Kherli police station in-charge Mahavir Prasad said.

Manoj Saini, Kedar Saini and Narendra have been named as the accused in the FIR, Prasad said.

The victim has been medically examined and investigation in the case is under way. The investigation has been handed over to DSP Kathumar, police said. (With inputs from PTI)