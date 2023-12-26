Restrained by robber, the 64-year-old woman lay in that condition till her son returned home from work in the afternoon the next day

Ground-plus-one house where robbery took place. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man ties up senior in Bhandup, decamps with gold, cash worth Rs 12,500 x 00:00

64-year-old woman was bound and taped on her mouth by an unknown man The robber made away with her gold earrings, a gold coin and cash The woman remained bound and taped for 13 hours until her son returned home

A 64-year-old woman was bound and taped on her mouth by an unknown man who robbed her in the middle of the night at her residence in Bhandup village last week. While the robber made away with her gold earrings, a gold coin and cash worth Rs 12,500, the woman remained bound and taped for 13 hours until her son returned home on the afternoon of Saturday, December 23.

According to the statement given by Jaywanti Gajanan to the police, at noon on Friday, her son brought home a friend on the occasion of the friend’s birthday. The trio celebrated the friend’s birthday. Later in the afternoon, the woman went to her brother’s house in the vicinity and returned home around 7.30 pm. Then, her son, who works at a construction site, left for work. Around 10.30 pm, the woman locked the door of her ground-plus-one house, sat to watch TV and went to sleep at 11 pm.

Around 2 am on December 23, an unknown person rushed into the woman’s bedroom, seized her, tied her hands and covered her mouth with tape. The robber, wielding a torch, searched her cupboard. Unable to find anything, he took two earrings worth Rs 6,000 that the woman was wearing, a half-gram gold coin worth Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000 in cash from her purse before fleeing from the house.

The woman lay bound and taped until her son returned at 3 pm on Saturday. “I had undergone surgery, and a rod was inserted into my leg, preventing me from doing anything. I lay on the floor until my son returned home the next day,” the woman said in her statement.

According to police sources, the initial investigation revealed that the robber used a window to enter the house and escape. They added that the chawl where the woman resides has CCTV cameras but they have been inoperative for a long time. Accordingly, the police are relying on human intelligence to trace the robber. They are also working with the woman to create a sketch of the robber.

