Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Viral rumours about Dawood fake say Mumbai police

Viral rumours about Dawood fake, say Mumbai police

Updated on: 19 December,2023 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

However, the senior officials suspect a deliberate misinformation campaign

Viral rumours about Dawood fake, say Mumbai police

Rumours circulated regarding Dawood’s demise because of poisoning

The Mumbai police is on high alert following unverified claims of India's most wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim facing a potential threat to his life. Sources within the police department revealed that they had intensified efforts, including the questioning of associates in police custody or out on bail, to ascertain the truth behind rumours of Dawood being poisoned or critically ill.


Officers confirmed receiving information that suggested the gangster had recently been hospitalised and subsequently returned home unharmed after his recovery. However, multiple agencies scrutinised Karachi's hospital records, finding no evidence that Dawood had been admitted under his name or an alias. “Some information suggests hospitalisation, but the nature of the incident remains unclear. Further verification is being carried out,” said an officer.


Adding complexity to the situation, reports from Pakistan hint at an internet blackout during a virtual rally by former prime minister Imran Khan, leading authorities in India to suspect a deliberate misinformation campaign by members of the PTI party to disrupt the country's stability. The initial spread of the news regarding Dawood came from a fake account claiming to be that of Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar, falsely declaring Dawood's demise.


The viral message mourns Dawood Ibrahim's alleged death, attributing it to poisoning in a Karachi hospital. However, investigations later confirmed the account's fraudulent nature.

This incident isn't the first time Dawood's death has been falsely reported. In 2016, rumours circulated regarding his demise from gangrene. These were promptly 
debunked by underworld figures, including the gangster’s close aide Chhota Shakeel. However, this time, the underworld has remained silent, prompting concerns among authorities regarding potentially unusual developments near Dawood's residence in Karachi, Pakistan.   

 Dec 17
Day news of Dawood’s death surfaced on social media 

2016
Year in which rumours of Dawood’s death circulated

