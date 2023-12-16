Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: Court rejects dismissed RPF constable's bail plea

The Dindoshi session court was hearing the bail application of RPF constable Chetan Singh's, accused in the Jaipur-Mumbai train firing case, bail plea

RPF Constable Chetan Singh

A court in Mumbai on Saturday rejected dismissed RPF constable Chetan Singh's bail plea. The Dindoshi session court was hearing the bail application of RPF constable Chetan Singh, accused in the Jaipur-Mumbai train firing case.

Earlier, the investigating officer in the case opposed Singh’s bail plea in the Dindoshi sessions court, arguing that the 33-year-old accused possessed the skills to use a weapon, making him potentially dangerous if he were granted bail. The investigating officer also expressed concern that other passengers who were threatened at gunpoint by the now-dismissed RPF constable on July 31 might face renewed threats if Singh were released into society.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Singh, currently in Akola jail, shows no remorse for his actions and harbours hatred for a particular religion. The investigating officer further stated that after gunning down his superior, Tikaram Meena, with his service weapon, Singh, with a clear mind, specifically targeted passengers of a particular religion. The statement emphasised that granting bail to Singh could lead to doubts about the judicial system and instil fear in passengers belonging to a particular religion.

The GRP submitted additional evidence, including a pen drive and forensic examination documents, confirming Singh’s presence in CCTV footage and video recordings while kidnapping Sayyed Saifuddin, one of the victims, and moving through the corridors with his rifle. While the court acknowledged the officer's statement, it directed the GRP to produce Singh on December 16, as they had failed to do so on Friday despite the issuance of a production warrant.

Chetan Singh is accused of opening fire onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express train killing four people including his senior ASI Tika Ram Meena.

Singh allegedly shot dead his senior - RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena - and three passengers on board the train, officials said. He was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).

The three passengers, Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala, Sayyad Saifuddin and Asgar Abbas Shaikh, were travelling in different bogies of the train.

Chetan allegedly first shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Meena and a passenger in a B5 coach with his automatic service weapon. He then gunned down another passenger in the pantry car of the train and one more traveller in the S6 coach, according to the GRP.