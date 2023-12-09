Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: Killer RPF constable’s wife expresses regret to shooting victims’ families

Meanwhile in court, the police oppose his bail, saying his training and skills make him a potential danger if he’s let out of jail

RPF Constable Chetan Singh

Renuka Singh, the wife of Chetan Singh, told mid-day she regretted her husband’s actions She says he did not harbour any communal beliefs She has appealed to the government for help

Renuka Singh, the wife of dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh, the accused in the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express shootout case, told mid-day she regretted her husband’s actions but claimed he was driven by mental illness. She says he did not harbour any communal beliefs.

Renuka said, “Chetan was an avid follower of speeches by leaders like Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath and often watched them through various mediums. However, his actions and the unfortunate events surrounding him were driven by a mental illness, causing a significant decline in his mental well-being. Chetan struggled with negative thoughts, and it’s important to note that he did not harbour communal beliefs.”

The alleged murderer being taken to court following the incident. File Pic/PTI

Stating that the family is facing a tough time financially, she said her predicament has made it difficult for her to provide a stable environment for her children’s upbringing. She has appealed to the government for help, requesting regular assistance and educational support, including the settlement of outstanding fees.

‘Can’t face victims’

Renuka also said her husband’s actions had led to the disintegration of their family. She questioned the justice of the situation, considering the innocence of the children and other family members. She also extended sympathy towards the families of the deceased, acknowledging her embarrassment and lack of courage to face them in their time of hardship.

‘Danger to society’

Meanwhile, the investigating officer in the case opposed Singh’s bail plea in the Dindoshi sessions court on Friday, arguing that the 33-year-old accused possessed the skills to use a weapon, making him potentially dangerous if he were granted bail. The investigating officer also expressed concern that other passengers who were threatened at gunpoint by the now-dismissed RPF constable on July 31 might face renewed threats if Singh were released into society.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Singh, currently in Akola jail, shows no remorse for his actions and harbours hatred for a particular religion. The investigating officer further stated that after gunning down his superior, Tikaram Meena, with his service weapon, Singh, with a clear mind, specifically targeted passengers of a particular religion. The statement emphasised that granting bail to Singh could lead to doubts about the judicial system and instil fear in passengers belonging to a particular religion.

The GRP submitted additional evidence, including a pen drive and forensic examination documents, confirming Singh’s presence in CCTV footage and video recordings while kidnapping Sayyed Saifuddin, one of the victims, and moving through the corridors with his rifle. While the court acknowledged the officer's statement, it directed the GRP to produce Singh on December 16, as they had failed to do so on Friday despite the issuance of a production warrant.

‘Client mentally unsound’

Advocates Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, representing Singh, informed the court that Singh was not mentally sound when he committed the crime. Ghildiyal raised concerns about the lack of a medical examination to determine Singh’s mental state. “Being present before the court is the right of the accused,” emphasised Mishra.

Advocate Fazlul Rehman

Shaikh and Karim Pathan, representing the deceased Asgar Ali Shaikh’s interests, were also present before the court and they submitted a detailed intervenor application, mentioning the points of why should Singh’s bail be rejected, categorising the case as the ‘rarest of rare’. They argued that the accused, initially a ‘rakshak’ [protector], turned into a ‘bhakshak’ [devourer] by brutally murdering four innocent persons. The intervention emphasised the prima facie evidence of a heinous crime committed by the accused.