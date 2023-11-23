Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh

The legal team representing accused Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh filed a bail application today at the Dindoshi sessions court

The legal team representing accused Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh filed a bail application today at the Dindoshi sessions court. The application was presented by a group of lawyers including Advocate Pankaj Ghildiyal, Advocate Amit Mishra, and Advocate Surendra Landge (Secretary of the Borivali Advocate Bar Association).

Advocate Amit Mishra, while speaking exclusively with mid-day, disclosed that a partial argument was presented during the proceedings. The court, in response, has requested the opinions of both the investigation officer and the Public Prosecutor. The next hearing for the matter is scheduled for December 1.

The incident occurred on July 31, 2023, at approximately 5 AM during the Mumbai Central–Jaipur Superfast Express train journey from Jaipur to Mumbai. RPF constable Chetan Singh, 33 years old, discharged a firearm, leading to the tragic death of four individuals. Among the victims were his senior officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Teekaram Meena, and three passengers identified as Qadarbhai Bhanpurwala, Asgar Ali, and Sayed Saifuddin alias Saif.

Chetan Singh was booked and arrested by the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) staff with assistance from the RPF at Mira Road station on the same day. Initially, he was held at Thane jail but was later transferred to Akola Central jail.

On October 27 midday reported that the killer constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary was heard proclaiming, “Ye 2008 ka badla hai” while going on a rampage on the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express, according to the charge sheet filed by the GRP in connection with the case. According to the document, exclusively accessed by mid-day, the accused had decided to gun down passengers based on their religion, using their clothing and facial hair as clues to their identity.

Despite one of the victims’ pleas to Chaudhary, in which he said, “Allah, Bhagwan ek hi hai. Mai Allah ko bhi manta hoon aur Bhagwan ko bhi manta hoon”, the accused shot him twice in the chest, according to the charge sheet. The 700-page document contains 200 statements from witnesses who recounted the harrowing incident that occurred on the morning of July 31 inside the 12956 Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express Train. Chaudhary first shot his senior ASI Tikaram Meena in bogie no. B5 and subsequently gunned down three other passengers, in bogey no. B5, the pantry car and S6, respectively, according to witnesses.