Mumbai train firing: RPF constable wants account unfrozen, wishes to donate to Ram temple

Reliable sources tell mid-day that train killing spree perp will argue against clamp on his monies when matter comes up in court

The alleged murderer being taken to court following the incident. File pic/PTI

RPF Constable Chetan Singh, who is behind bars at Akola jail on charges of murdering four passengers, including a senior officer, on the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express on July 31, wants to defreeze his bank account to contribute financially to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. According to sources, Singh repeatedly expressed his desire to appear before the court to his lawyers so that he could present his views on the subject.

Singh has also written a letter to his former employer requesting that as long as the trial was ongoing, his salary should be disbursed so that he can support his family.

According to sources, Singh believes that he had not committed the murders and that over the past few years, something happened to him due to which he cannot control his rage and it is as if he is possessed by another soul.

RPF Constable Chetan Singh

The dismissed constable’s lawyers Pankaj Ghildiyal, Amit Mishra and Surendra Landge filed a production warrant application before the court on Friday, seeking that their client be allowed to be physically present before the court.

Mishra told mid-day, “Singh has been in jail for four months. His health and mental condition are not good.”

‘He has mental issues’

The application claims that Singh is suffering from extreme mental strokes, is a partially mental patient/mentally challenged and sometimes becomes whimsical and goes into the loop of illusions. It also states that the accused probably suffers from a delusional disorder.

Singh’s lawyers also said that he has been suffering from white matter disorder. The plea stated that his mental condition is similar to that of the accused in the Burari deaths case, wherein 11 members of a Delhi-based family were allegedly killed by Lalit Chundawat, who claimed that he was following his father's instructions and was possessed by his soul.

Mishra added, “Singh has not left the prison and has the right to be present for the hearing during custody. A couple of times, we received messages that Singh wanted to be physically present at the hearing of the case and he wanted his bank account to be unfrozen. Therefore, we have filled out the production warrant application and requested the court to allow him to present physically. Our production warrant application was granted by the Dindoshi sessions court on Friday and the next date for hearing the bail application is December 8.”

Singh’s advocates had sought bail from the court on November 23. The bench then asked for the reply of the investigation officer.

Meanwhile, lawyers Navin Shrivastav and Fazlul Rehaman Sheikh, representing the victims Kadar Bhanpurwala and Asgar Ali Shaikh respectively, on Friday applied to the court to intervene during the trial.

