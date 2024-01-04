A couple in their 40s died of suffocation reportedly due to burning firewood in room in Rajasthan's Kota, the police said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Rajasthan: Couple in their 40s die of suffocation due to burning firewood in room x 00:00

A couple in their 40s died of suffocation reportedly due to burning firewood in room in Rajasthan's Kota, the police said, reported the PTI.

The couple was found dead on Thursday morning with burnt-out firewood beneath a pot of non-veg curry nearby in their room, police said, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place under the Kishorepura police station area in a marriage garden where the man worked as a guard.

The couple was most likely suffocated to death due to smoke in the unventilated room, police said.

The couple was identified as Laxman Koli (45) and his wife Chanda (40). They had been living in Kota for the last 20 years and the man was working as a guard in the marriage garden in the Banjara Colony.

The two bodies were found lying side-by-side on the floor and burnt-out firewood with a pot of non-veg curry nearby them in the room when its door was broken open on Thursday morning, Kishorepura police station SHO Harlal Meena said.

Meena said the couple was likely to have fallen asleep while consuming liquor on Wednesday night.

The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter.

One of their sons Rakesh said his mother had come to his father's room in the marriage garden to give him tiffin. He further said that when he reached the room

on Thursday morning, his parents did not open the door despite knocks at the door, following which he broke a window and peeped through it to find them lying unconscious.

After the postmortem report, a case of suspicious death would be lodged, the SHO said.

Meanwhile, as cold wave continues to grip during North India winters, dense fog covering the national capital and surrounding areas and the low visibility has disrupted train movement resulting in delay of as many as 26 Delhi-bound trains on Thursday, said Indian Railways, reported the ANI.

Dense fog and low visibility engulfed the northern and northeastern parts of the country amidst harsh winter in many parts of the country.

On Thursday, a thin sheet of ice on the surface of Dal Lake in Srinagar was seen as the temperature dipped further, as per the ANI.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!