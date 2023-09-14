Breaking News
Private jet skids off runway while landing at Mumbai Airport, three injured
Actor Rio Kapadia, of Chak De India and Made in Heaven 2 fame, passes away
Maharashtra: Three Zika virus cases reported from Kolhapur and Pune
Antiviral against Nipah has arrived in Kerala: State govt
Mumbai: Multiple flights diverted after private aircraft skids off at airport
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan court sends Monu Manesar to 15 day judicial custody

Rajasthan court sends Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody

Updated on: 14 September,2023 03:50 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

Monu Manesar was taken into custody by the Rajasthan police in connection with the killing of two Muslim men from the state

Rajasthan court sends Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Rajasthan court sends Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. ajasthan`s Deeg district on Thursday sent cow vigilante Monu Manesar to judicial custody
  2. Two Muslim men`s charred bodies were found in Haryana`s Bhiwani
  3. Monu Manesar was named in an FIR lodged by the Rajasthan Police

A court in Rajasthan's Deeg district on Thursday sent cow vigilante Monu Manesar to judicial custody for 15 days in connection with the killing of two Muslim men from the state whose charred bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani district in February, officials said.


A police official, on the condition of anonymity, said during his two-day interrogation, Monu Manesar revealed that he was in touch with arrested accused Rinku Saini and the duo had spoken on the phone before and after the abduction of Nasir and Junaid, the victims.


He said Monu Manesar was involved in the crime, but whether he was the mastermind or not is still being probed.


"Monu Manesar was presented before a court, which sent him to judicial custody," Gopalgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Sharma said.

According to the police, four accused -- Monu Rana, Rinku Saini, Gogi and Monu Manesar -- have been arrested in the case. Twenty-six others are suspected to be involved.

Monu Manesar -- booked by the Rajasthan Police for the killing of Nasir (25) and Junaid (35) and accused by some of inciting the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh -- was nabbed by the Haryana Police on Tuesday.

He was handed over to the Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand from a court in Nuh.

Monu Manesar -- whose real name is Mohit Yadav -- was then brought to Bharatpur and produced in the court, which sent him to police custody for two days.

In February, Monu Manesar was named in an FIR lodged by the Rajasthan Police after Nasir and Junaid were found dead in a burnt car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani.

The men from Ghatmika village in Deeg (formerly Bharatpur) were allegedly abducted by suspected cow vigilantes, who then crossed the border into Haryana.

The Rajasthan Police last month said Monu Manesar's role in hatching a conspiracy and abetting the crime was "under active investigation".

Monu Manesar was also accused by some of being a trigger for the July violence in which a VHP procession was targeted by mobs in Nuh -- leading to the deaths of six people in that district and neighbouring Gurugram.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you have a fixed sleep-wake cycle?
rajasthan Crime News haryana India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK