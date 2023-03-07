Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at sweet shop in Bikaner, two workers dead

Official said the the workers were asleep on the floor of the shop located in the Jai Narayan Vyas Colony police station area of the district when the fire broke out late Monday night due to an electrical short circuit

Two people were burnt alive in a fire that broke out at a sweet shop in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Tuesday.

They were asleep on the floor of the shop located in the Jai Narayan Vyas Colony police station area of the district when the fire broke out late Monday night due to an electrical short circuit, SHO Mahaveer Prasad said.

He said the deceased were identified as Rakesh Mandal (24) and Dhanne Singh (25).

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem examinations on Tuesday, the SHO said, adding that the matter was being investigated and a case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC.

