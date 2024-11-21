Breaking News
Rajasthan: Four-year-old boy dies after falling in borewell in Barmer

Updated on: 21 November,2024 11:38 AM IST  |  Jaipur
According to official information, Naresh, the only son of one Pappu Ram, was playing in the field near the house when he fell into the borewell about 150 feet deep while playing

Rajasthan: Four-year-old boy dies after falling in borewell in Barmer

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Rajasthan: Four-year-old boy dies after falling in borewell in Barmer
A four-year-old boy died after falling into a borewell in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Wednesday evening, police said. 


The incident occurred in Arjun ki Dhani in the Gudhamalani area where Naresh fell into the borewell while playing.


A rescue operation was immediately launched by the administration and the police after getting information from Naresh's family.


The rescue team pulled the boy out from the borewell after nearly three hours but he had died by then, the police said.

According to official information, Naresh, the only son of one Pappu Ram, was playing in the field near the house when he fell into the borewell about 150 feet deep while playing.

The child was stuck at a depth of about 100 feet, the police added.

The place where the child had fallen was an old borewell which was filled with water.

A team of Civil Defence had arrived from the district headquarters. Other rescue teams had also been called.

According to the child's family, his father Pappu Ram was in Punjab at the time of the accident. As soon as he received the information, he left for Barmer. He works as a driver in Punjab.

The team led by Madharam, a resident of Meda (Jalore), a desi jugaad technology expert, was trying to rescue the child with PVC pipe, rope, wire, and other ways.

Barmer Superintendent of Police, Narendra Singh Meena, had also reached the spot and collected information about the rescue operation.

Teams of private companies -- Vedanta and Weatherford Company -- also reached the spot. Using borescope technology, the team got information about the depth at which the child was trapped.

Different teams tried to pull out Naresh with every possible technique.

Earlier on September 19, a two-year-old girl, who was trapped in a pit near a borewell in Bandikui in Rajasthan's Dausa, was rescued after around 20 hours of operation.

