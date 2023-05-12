The maximum temperature breached 44 degrees Celsius at a few places in the Jodhpur division on Thursday and could rise by another 1-2 degrees in the next 48 hours, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Centre Jaipur

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Rajasthan: Heatwave warning issued for Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions on May 13-14 x 00:00

The weather office on Friday issued a heatwave warning in several areas of Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions for the next two days, during which the maximum temperature could soar above 45 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature breached 44 degrees Celsius at a few places in the Jodhpur division on Thursday and could rise by another 1-2 degrees in the next 48 hours, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Centre Jaipur.

The scorching heat during the day has affected normal life in some parts of the state, with people experiencing heat stroke symptoms, it said.

Most parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner in western Rajasthan are likely to reel under a heat wave from May 12-13, during which the maximum temperature could likely soar above 45 degrees Celsius, a weather department official said.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot begins his 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer

Most parts of eastern Rajasthan could witness the mercury hovering between 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in the next two days, he added.

However, the temperatures are expected to recede from Monday, with the development of a new western disturbance in the region, the official said.

The Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and Shekhawati region are likely to experience strong thunderstorms along with gusty winds during the afternoon from May 13-14 due to the western disturbance, he added.

The official said an increase in thunderstorms and rain on May 15-16 could lead to a dip of 2-3 degrees Celsius in the mercury, bringing respite to the residents of western Rajasthan.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Barmer remained the hottest place on Thursday in the state with a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius. The mercury touched 44.1 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and 44 degrees Celsius in Jalore. Meanwhile, Phalodi recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius, and Tonk-Bikaner 43.5 degrees Celsius.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever