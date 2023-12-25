Rajasthan: Man beaten to death for alleged cable theft in Churu

A man was beaten to death by four-five people on the suspicion of cable theft in the Churu district of Rajasthan

A man was beaten to death by four-five people on the suspicion of cable theft in the Churu district of Rajasthan, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The news agency reported, the incident occurred on Sunday when the accused, who were working for a contractor engaged by the electricity department for ensuring high tension line safety at Suratgarh to Babai, caught two men from a farm over the suspected theft.

They accused them of stealing wire of the electricity department and allegedly thrashed them.

The two were taken to a hospital where Kanhaiya Lal Meghwal, a Dalit, died while Gangaram Meghwal is being treated for injuries, Bhanipura Station House Officer Gaurav Khiriya said.

A case has been registered against Sumit Sharma, Govind Sharma, Bharat Singh and Sanjay Yadav.

Meghwal's family refused to accept the body, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Efforts are being made to pacify them, the police added.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man was killed allegedly by two persons who accused him of mobile phone theft, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The police official said that suspect Pramod Badwe's phone went missing on Saturday and he along with one Sunny Singh Randhawa thrashed the man with an iron rod in Pardi area of Nagpur district in Maharashtra, he said, as per the PTI.

"Pramod Badwe and Sunny Singh have been reportedly booked for murder. Further probe is underway," the Pardi police station official added, according to the PTI.

In an another incident in Mumbai, a man was killed and five others were injured in firing in Chunabhatti area on Sunday afternoon, Mumbai Police sources said.

The police suspect it to be a case of personal rivalry, however, the investigations in different angles area underway, sources added.

"Around 15:15 hrs in Chunabhatti area there was an incident of firing in which person named Sumit Yerunkar got killed and five others were injured in the incident. All the injured persons are stable and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Accused have been identified and as many as nine different teams have been formed and they are searching for the accused persons. Reason of firing is personal rivalry," an official said.

In the firing incident, the Sumit was seriously injured and was shifted to Sion hospital where he was pronounced dead, sources said.

The incident occurred in the Azad Galli locality in Chunabhatti in the eastern suburbs of Kurla area in Mumbai around 3.15 pm, an official said.

The accused allegedly fired around 16 rounds, he said.

(with PTI inputs)

