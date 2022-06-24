Rajasthan: Minor dies, man injured as wall collapses in Dholpur

The incident happened on Thursday night when, a man identified as Ashok, who worked as a labourer was laying a tin shed at the site and the wall of the structure suddenly collapsed. In the incident, Aarush, a two-year-old boy, was buried under the rubble and eventually died, the police said

This picture has been used for representational purpose

In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy died and a man was injured after a wall collapsed in the Basedi area of Dholpur district in Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

Ashok, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to the Dholpur district hospital and in a critical condition, the police added.

(with PTI inputs)