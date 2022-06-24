Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan Minor dies man injured as wall collapses in Dholpur

Rajasthan: Minor dies, man injured as wall collapses in Dholpur

Updated on: 24 June,2022 03:29 PM IST  |  Dholpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident happened on Thursday night when, a man identified as Ashok, who worked as a labourer was laying a tin shed at the site and the wall of the structure suddenly collapsed. In the incident, Aarush, a two-year-old boy, was buried under the rubble and eventually died, the police said

Rajasthan: Minor dies, man injured as wall collapses in Dholpur

This picture has been used for representational purpose


In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy died and a man was injured after a wall collapsed in the Basedi area of Dholpur district in Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night when, a man identified as Ashok, who worked as a labourer was laying a tin shed at the site and the wall of the structure suddenly collapsed. In the incident, Aarush, a two-year-old boy, was buried under the rubble and eventually died, the police said.




Also Read: Mumbai Police postpones Umang as Covid-19 cases continue to rise


Ashok, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to the Dholpur district hospital and in a critical condition, the police added.

(with PTI inputs)

rajasthan news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK