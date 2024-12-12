A 5-year-old boy in Rajasthan’s Dausa, who fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell, was rescued after a three-day operation but tragically passed away despite medical efforts

A tragic incident unfolded in Dausa, Rajasthan, as a three-day rescue operation to save a 5-year-old boy trapped in a 150-foot borewell ended in heartbreak. The child, who fell into the borewell while playing on 9th December, was pulled out late on Wednesday night but was declared dead despite extensive medical efforts, ANI reports.

The incident occurred in a rural area of Dausa, where the child slipped into the deep borewell, triggering an immediate response from local authorities. An elaborate rescue operation was launched, involving teams of specialised personnel and equipment. District officials worked tirelessly over three days, encountering multiple challenges, including mechanical failures, which slowed the operation.

According to District Collector Devendra Kumar, a second machine had to be brought in after the primary equipment used for digging broke down. "The machine had broken down; our second machine has arrived... Our rescue operation is going on. The rescue operation will continue until the child is taken out," Kumar told ANI earlier on Wednesday.

When the child was finally extricated, he was found in an unconscious state. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where doctors worked tirelessly to revive him. However, their efforts proved futile. "The child was brought here so that we could try and revive him if possible... We did ECG twice and the child has been declared dead," said Dausa Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

The borewell, estimated to be 150 feet deep, had been left uncovered—a recurring issue in rural India that has led to similar tragedies in the past. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety regulations and the need for stricter enforcement to prevent such accidents.

The rescue operation involved meticulous digging and the deployment of heavy machinery, with rescuers battling against time to reach the child. The tragic outcome has left the local community in mourning and sparked a call for preventive measures to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

