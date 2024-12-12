Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: CCTV footage reveals horrific accident; watch video
Mumbai: How BEST lost the streets
Borivli hawker menace: Road cleared, ply your buses, BMC tells BEST
Mumbai: Time to replace soft bollards with hard dividers?
Mumbai: Shaken MSRTC says it is working on safety
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan tragedy Three day rescue operation ends in childs death in Dausa

Rajasthan tragedy: Three-day rescue operation ends in child's death in Dausa

Updated on: 12 December,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Dausa

Top

A 5-year-old boy in Rajasthan’s Dausa, who fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell, was rescued after a three-day operation but tragically passed away despite medical efforts

Rajasthan tragedy: Three-day rescue operation ends in child's death in Dausa

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article
Rajasthan tragedy: Three-day rescue operation ends in child's death in Dausa
x
00:00

A tragic incident unfolded in Dausa, Rajasthan, as a three-day rescue operation to save a 5-year-old boy trapped in a 150-foot borewell ended in heartbreak. The child, who fell into the borewell while playing on 9th December, was pulled out late on Wednesday night but was declared dead despite extensive medical efforts, ANI reports.


The incident occurred in a rural area of Dausa, where the child slipped into the deep borewell, triggering an immediate response from local authorities. An elaborate rescue operation was launched, involving teams of specialised personnel and equipment. District officials worked tirelessly over three days, encountering multiple challenges, including mechanical failures, which slowed the operation.


According to District Collector Devendra Kumar, a second machine had to be brought in after the primary equipment used for digging broke down. "The machine had broken down; our second machine has arrived... Our rescue operation is going on. The rescue operation will continue until the child is taken out," Kumar told ANI earlier on Wednesday.


When the child was finally extricated, he was found in an unconscious state. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where doctors worked tirelessly to revive him. However, their efforts proved futile. "The child was brought here so that we could try and revive him if possible... We did ECG twice and the child has been declared dead," said Dausa Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

The borewell, estimated to be 150 feet deep, had been left uncovered—a recurring issue in rural India that has led to similar tragedies in the past. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety regulations and the need for stricter enforcement to prevent such accidents.

The rescue operation involved meticulous digging and the deployment of heavy machinery, with rescuers battling against time to reach the child. The tragic outcome has left the local community in mourning and sparked a call for preventive measures to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

(With inputs from ANI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajasthan India news national news Accident news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK