The meteorological department has issued an "Orange" alert for Rajasthan's Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Pali districts, with strong winds expected at a speed of 30-50 kilometres per hour

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Rajasthan witnesses heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Biparjoy x 00:00

Several places in Rajasthan received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours due to Cyclone Biparjoy, which moved further towards the desert state following its landfall in Gujarat, officials said on Saturday.

A rainfall of 210 mm was recorded in Mount Abu, 136 mm in Sedwa in Barmer, 135 mm in Mount Abu tehsil, 110 mm in Raniwada of Jalore, 76 mm in Bidasaria in Churu, 68 mm in Reodar, 59 mm in Sanchor, 57 mm in Pindwara, 49 mm each in Gogunda and Girva, 47 mm in Jalore, 46 mm each in Sindri and Jaswantpura of Jalore, 40 mm in Jhadol, 38 mm in Abu Road, 35 mm in Kotda, 30 mm in Sirohi, 26 mm in Kumbhalgarh and 25.7 mm in Udaipur till 8.30 am, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many other places in the state recorded rainfall ranging from 1 mm to 22 mm during the period due to the effects of the cyclone, the officials said.

The meteorological department has issued an "Orange" alert for Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Pali districts, with strong winds expected at a speed of 30-50 kilometres per hour.

A "Yellow" alert has been sounded for Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Udaipur and Rajsamand districts.

The cyclone is in the form of deep depression in Rajasthan and will further reduce to the depression category, an official said.

The rainfall activity in parts of the state will continue till Monday, he added. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the state was recorded between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Bundi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius in the state, followed by 39.9 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kutch and Jakhau port in Gujarat on Saturday to take stock of the situation in areas affected by cyclone Biparjoy, officials said. He will also hold a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officers. The home minister will visit Kutch to review the situation in areas affected by the cyclone, a home ministry official said.

Shah will first conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and then go to Jakhau port in Kutch, and Mandvi.

He will also visit shelter homes and meet people.

Later, he will also visit Swami Narayan Temple in Bhuj and review food and other facilities being distributed among those affected, the official said.

(Compiled with PTI inputs)