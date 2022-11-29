×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: When we went to file missing complaint on Aug 15, they refused and said she’ll return, says cousin
Mumbai: Passenger bodies to talk to railway minister in Bandra Terminus row
Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled
Mumbai: Did MIDC give Rs 185-cr contract to blacklisted contractor?
Mumbai: Three held for abducting and robbing men by posing as CBI officers

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan Woman accuses acquaintance of raping shooting obscene videos of her

Rajasthan: Woman accuses acquaintance of raping, shooting obscene videos of her

Updated on: 29 November,2022 12:48 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

According to the FIR, the accused also allegedly blackmailed the woman with the threat of making the video viral on social media

Rajasthan: Woman accuses acquaintance of raping, shooting obscene videos of her

Representative Image


A 25-year-old married woman has complained to police that over four months ago she was intoxicated and raped by an acquaintance who also made obscene videos of her, an official said on Monday.


According to the FIR, the accused also allegedly blackmailed the woman with the threat of making the video viral on social media, the official said.



The complaint was lodged on Sunday evening. Police said the alleged incident occurred on June 17.


Also Read: Rajasthan: Three shot dead in a violent clash between two groups

The accused called the woman to his friend's room where he gave her a soft drink laced with intoxicants drinking which made her unconscious. The accused then allegedly raped her and also shot an obscene video on his mobile phone, the complaint stated.

An investigation has been initiated in the matter, the police official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
jaipur rajasthan national news india India news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK