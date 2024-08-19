Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Famous quotes by the Former Prime Minister

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi, the youngest Prime Minister of India, played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi's legacy is marked by his vision for a technologically advanced and inclusive India.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister was cut short by his tragic assassination in 1991. However, his vision and ideas continue to influence Indian politics and development. His emphasis on modernising India's economy, improving education, and fostering technological innovation were ahead of his time and have left a lasting impact on the country.

On Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary, we remember his contributions and reflect on some of his most impactful quotes that continue to inspire and resonate with people across the nation.

As we remember Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, these quotes remind us of his dream for India—a nation that is strong, self-reliant, and at the forefront of global progress. His words continue to inspire generations of Indians to work towards a brighter, more inclusive future.

"Better a brain drain than a brain in the drain."

"It is the compartmentalization of India into rigidly separated rural and urban settlements that has been the worst legacy of the colonial system of local-self government."

"India missed the Industrial Revolution; it cannot afford to miss the Computer Revolution."

"The world is changing much too fast for us to have a moribund system which is not flexible, which cannot evolve and develop with changes in our society, in our country, as they come about in the world."

"A responsive administration is tested most at the point of interface between the administration and the people."

"Education must be a great equaliser in our society. It must be the tool to level the differences that our various social systems have created over the past thousands of years."

"When a big tree falls, the ground shakes."

"Our task today is to bring India to the threshold of the twenty-first century, free of burden of poverty, legacy of our colonial past, and capable of meeting the rising aspirations of our people."