Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajkot game zone fire Police file chargesheet against 15 accused

Rajkot game zone fire: Police file chargesheet against 15 accused

Updated on: 24 July,2024 10:09 PM IST  |  Rajkot
PTI |

Top

As many as 27 people, including children, were charred to death in a massive fire that gutted the entire game zone facility on May 25

Rajkot game zone fire: Police file chargesheet against 15 accused

The game zone in Rajkot after fire. File Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article
Rajkot game zone fire: Police file chargesheet against 15 accused
x
00:00

The Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet running into 1 lakh pages against 15 accused in the Rajkot game zone fire tragedy that killed 27 persons in May.


"Statements of 365 witnesses have been recorded. Altogether, 15 persons, including co-owners of TRP game zone and officials of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) have been arrested," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Parthrajsinh Gohil.



As many as 27 people, including children, were charred to death in a massive fire that gutted the entire game zone facility on May 25.


The chargesheet was filed by the crime branch in the court of Rajkot Judicial Magistrate First Class AP Dave.

"It emerged during the investigation that the blaze spread and engulfed the entire structure within 3-4 minutes due to highly-inflammable construction materials such as foam sheet, plastic and wood, with sparks flowing from the welding work being carried out at that time," Gohil told media persons.

The chargesheet runs into over 1 lakh pages and includes statements of 365 witnesses, he said.

The accused persons were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to a person by doing an act that endangers their life or personal safety) and 114 (someone present when the offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gujarat rajkot India news Crime News national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK