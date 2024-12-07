Breaking News
Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi and other politicians extend their greetings on Armed Forces Flag Day

Updated on: 07 December,2024 02:07 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Since 1949, the Armed Forces Flag Day has been commemorated every year on December 7 in honour of martyrs and the men and women in uniform

Representational Image

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day on Saturday and praised the gallant personnel of the Indian Armed Forces for their unmatched courage, valour and fortitude.


Singh in a post on X said, "On the Armed Forces Flag Day, the nation salutes the courage, valour, fortitude and sacrifices of Indian Armed Forces."



Congress leader and Lok Sabha's Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings on the occasion and hailed their unwavering courage and determination.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the unwavering courage and determination of the brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces. Your innumerable sacrifices and dedication keep our country safe and inspire us all," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on his Facebook account.

On this occasion, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces.

"The Armed Forces Flag Day is a solemn occasion to pay tribute to the extraordinary courage and indomitable grit of our brave soldiers and express sincere gratitude for their valour and selfless service to our country," he said in a post on X.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all members of our Armed Forces and their families, wishing them continued success, glory, and happiness in the years to come," he added in the post.

Since 1949, the Armed Forces Flag Day has been commemorated every year on December 7 in honour of martyrs and the men and women in uniform who battle heroically to safeguard our country's honour at the border, ANI reported.

