Rajnath Singh, Tulsi Gabbard talk deep defence ties

Rajnath Singh during a meeting with Tulsi Gabbard, in New Delhi. Pic/x/@SpokespersonMoD

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday held wide-ranging talks focusing on enhancing the overall India-US strategic ties, especially in areas of defence and information sharing.

Gabbard arrived in the national capital early Sunday on a two-and-a-half-day trip in the first high-level visit to India by a top official of the Donald Trump administration.

In a social media post, Singh said he was “happy” to meet the US national intelligence chief and that they discussed ways to further deepen the India-US partnership.

“We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership,” he said.

Gabbard’s talks with Singh came a day after she met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and attended a conclave of global intelligence czars in the national capital that was hosted by India.

In their one-on-one meeting, Doval and Gabbard mainly discussed ways to strengthen intelligence sharing and working closely in the security domain in sync with the India-US global strategic partnership, it is learnt.

The US Director of National Intelligence, Canadian spy chief Daniel Rogers and UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell were among top global intelligence czars who attended the India-hosted security conclave that was chaired by Doval.

The deliberations at the conclave were held behind closed doors. It is learnt that the top intelligence and security officials focused on sharing of intelligence and cooperation to tackle terrorism and threats posed by emerging technologies.

