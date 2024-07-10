He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Lucknow constituency, his bastion since 2014. Here's a look at top five the BJP leader made while campaigning for his party the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Rajnath Singh. File Pic

Listen to this article Rajnath Singh's Birthday 2024: Top 5 statements the BJP leader made campaigning for Lok Sabha Elections x 00:00

Rajnath Singh assumed a third term as the Defence Minister of the country after the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections. This made him the second minister V. K. Krishna Menon and Baldev Singh Chokkar to hold the office for the longest term after A.K. Anthony.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Lucknow constituency, his bastion since 2014. Here's a look at top five the BJP leader made while campaigning for his party the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections -

"For first time since Independence, Modi govt removed 25 cr people out of poverty"

For the first time since Independence, the Modi government removed 25 crore people out of poverty, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing a Public meeting in Patna on May 29. He also accused the INDIA bloc leaders of misleading the nation.

"I have seen the period of rule of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. They all claimed to end poverty once they came to power, but poverty never came to an end," he added.

"We want to make India superpower"

While addressing a Lok Sabha elections 2024 rally in Lucknow in May Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the BJP wants to make India a superpower by mainitaining good relations with everyone. He further said that PM Modi has pledged that India will be Viksit by 2047.

"From 2004 to 2014, when the Congress government was ruling, the country was in the 11th position in terms of economy," he said while addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Lauding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "But today, India has jumped to the 5th position globally. Not only this, global financial firms are claiming that in 2027, India will become world's third largest economy."

"Reservation will not be abolished under any circumstances"

Amid the row over reservation that had erupted during the election campaigns, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 15 had accused the opposition of instilling fear in minorities that reservation will be taken back if the BJP retains power.

He claimed that under any circumstances, the BJP will never end reservation. Addressing an election rally in Lucknow, Rajnath Singh had said, "Efforts are being made to create various misconceptions about our government. It is being said that if the BJP government is formed, then reservation will be abolished."

"The entire INDI alliance, including the AAP, has lost its mind"

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 11 over his remarks on Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh asserted that the latter will become the prime minister for the "3rd time" in a row and "complete his term."

In a long post in Hindi on X, Rajnath Singh also said due to the disappointment of an impending defeat, "the entire INDI alliance, including the AAP, has lost its mind". A day after his release from jail on interim bail, Kejriwal launched a blistering attack on Modi, alleging that the prime minister is on a "one nation, one leader" mission to impose "dictatorship" by putting all opposition leaders behind bars and "politically finishing off" those in the ruling BJP.

"Congress treats one family as supreme, BJP people"

Union minister Rajnath Singh had asserted that the track record of the BJP government at the Centre has been "fabulous" as it considers people supreme whereas the Congress treats a family supreme. The BJP, he had said, is also committed to fulfilling all the promises made to the people.

"The track record of Modi ji's politics has been fabulous. And it was fabulous because we treat people as supreme whereas the Congress treats a family supreme," the senior BJP leader had said addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal in Kolayat in Bikaner.